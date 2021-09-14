Bhopal: The Shivraj Singh Chauhan-led Madhya Pradesh government on Tuesday allowed schools to reopen in the state from September 20, according to a Times Now report. In an order, the School Education Department has announced that classes 1 to 5 can begin at 50 percent capacity. The order further adds that the classes 8, 10 and 12 can resume for offline teaching at 100% capacity.Also Read - RT-PCR Report Not Required For Transit Passengers At Kolkata Airport | Latest Guidelines Here

The students must note that the schools will reopen following all COVID-19 safety protocols. Even though explicit announcement has been made for resuming these classes, there is no clarity on the remaining ones.

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the direct link through which the candidates can check the orders.

Owning to the dip in the covid cases, the Madhya Pradesh government has also allowed residential schools to function in the state. These schools have also been allowed to reopen from September 20 and SOPs have to be made to make sure everyone is safe.

It is important to note that even though Madhya Pradesh Schools would reopen for offline teaching, attendance has not been made mandatory. Online classes would continue and nobody will be forced to come to campus.

The official order even informs that the consent of the District Disaster Management Committee has to be taken on the proposal to open the schools/hostels/residential schools, operational under the district.