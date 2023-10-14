Home

Madhya Pradesh State Assembly Election 2023: MPPSC PCS Mains Exam Dates Revised; Check New Schedule here

The Madhya Pradesh Service Commission (MPPSC) has revised the examination dates for the State Service Main Examination 2022.

MPPSC PCS Mains Examination Schedule 2023: The Madhya Pradesh Service Commission (MPPSC) has revised the examination dates for the State Service Main Examination 2022. Originally planned for October 30 to November 4, the new examination dates have been shifted to December 26 to December 31. This decision was made in response to the announcement of the state assembly elections, as reported by PTI.

“After considering the availability of examination centres and security arrangements in view of the announcement of the schedule for the state assembly elections by the Election Commission, we have decided to extend the dates of the State Services Main Examination 2022,” MPPSC Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Ravindra Panchbhai told news agency PTI. Candidates who are planning to appear in the Main examination can download the MPPSC PCS Mains Examination 2023 Revised schedule by visiting the official website at mppsc.mp.nic.in.

MPPSC PCS Mains Exam Dates Revised

Madhya Pradesh State Service Main Examination 2022: MPPSC PCS Mains Revised Exam Dates

Check important Date Name of the Subject Check Exam Time 26.12.2023 General Studies-I 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM 27.12.2023 General Studies-II 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM 28.12.2023 General Studies-III 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM 29.12.2023 General Studies-IV 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM 30.12.2023 General Hindi and Grammar 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM 31.12.2023 Hindi Essay and Draft Writing 10:00 AM to 12:00 Noon

Madhya Pradesh State Service Main Examination 2022 Admit Card Release Date

The Madhya Pradesh Service Commission (MPPSC) will release the admit card for the State Service Main Examination 2022 anytime soon. Going by the schedule, the MPPSC PCS Mains Admit Card 2023 will be published on December 19. Candidates can download the MPPSC PCS Mains Admit Card 2023 by visiting the official website at mponline.gov.in and mppsc.mp.gov.in.

MPPSC PCS 2023 Mains Admit Card: How to Download?

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Madhya Pradesh Service Commission at mppsc.mp.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the link for the MPPSC Main 2023 admit card.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page. Enter your login details and click on the submit button.

Step 4: Your MPPSC PCS Mains Admit Card 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download and take a printout of the PCS Main Admit Card 2023.

Candidates are strongly recommended to bring both their admit card and a valid photo identification document when attending the examination. It is important to note that without these documents, no candidate will be permitted to participate in the exam.

Madhya Pradesh State Assembly Election 2023 Schedule

For Madhya Pradesh, the date of issue of nominations is October 21 and the last date for making of nominations is October 30. The date for scrutiny of nominations is October 31, and the last date for withdrawal of candidatures is November 2. The date of the poll is November 17, 2023. The counting of votes will be held on December 3. For more details, visit the official website of the Madhya Pradesh Service Commission (MPPSC).

