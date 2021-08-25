Chennai: In a major decision, the Madras High Court on Wednesday disallowed transferring of 10% reservations in medical and dental courses in the state contributed seats to the all India quota (AIQ). The decision came from the Madras High Court after hearing a petition filed by Chief Minister MK Stalin’s Dravida Munnetra Kazhgam (DMK). The petition had bought the Centre and the DMK government to crossroads regarding the reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in medical and dental colleges.Also Read - NEET 2021: To Avoid Clash With Other Entrances, Students Demand NEET UG Exam Be Postponed

On July 30, 2021, the BJP-led central government reserved 27 per cent medical seats for the OBCs with an additional 10 per cent for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) after the High Court ordered that the OBCs were entitled to reservation in medical seats in the academic year 2021-22. Challenging the Centre's decision, DMK filed a petition hinting at non-compliance with the Court's order and demanded a 50 per cent reservation for OBCs since almost all seats belong to the state-run colleges. P Wilson, representing DMK argued that the reservation must be 50 per cent for OBCs, 18 per cent for Scheduled Castes (SCs), and 1 per cent for Scheduled Tribes (STs).

Additional General KM Natraj, representing the Centre, countered the argument stating that the Centre's decision to impart 27 per cent reservation aligns with the central policy wherein the communal reservation cannot exceed 50 per cent under the AIQ. The AG argued that it will conflict with the limit set by Supreme Court in the case of the Marathas. He also contended DMK's move to consider it as a contempt of court. On August 18, the Centre ensured the Madras High Court that they will resolve the issue, asking for a week-long extension.

The OBC reservation for Tamil Nadu was set at 69 per cent based on the Tamil Nadu Backward Classes, Scheduled Castes, and Scheduled Tribes, as per the 1993 State Act. The case was heard by the bench led by Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee, and Justice PD Audikesavalu.