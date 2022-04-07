Chennai: The Madras High Court on Thursday upheld the validity of the State Law which provides for 7.5 percent reservation of seats in Medical Colleges for government school student. The high court also directed the state government to review the quota in five years, as was suggested by an expert committee that recommended the quota for government school students in medical admissions.Also Read - 'Love Him More Than My Child:' Tamil Nadu Man Builds Temple With Marble Statue In Memory of His Pet Dog | Pics & Video

The judgment was passed by the bench of Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy in a batch of petitions challenging the constitutionality of the Tamil Nadu Admission to Undergraduate Courses in Medicine, Dentistry, Indian Medicine and Homeopathy on preferential basis to students of Government Schools Act, 2020 (Act No. 34 of 2020).

"We direct the state government to review the same in a period of five years as recommended by the commission and during the intervening period steps may be taken to improve the standard of education in government schools so that the reservation may not be further extended beyond five years," the court said.

The state government, during the hearing, said the quota was meant to bridge the gap between the rural-urban and rich-poor sections in medical admissions and that the state has is empowered and competent enough to bring in such institutional preferences.

7.5% Quota For Govt School Students: The Bill

In October 2020, the state government issued an executive order assuring 7.5 per cent horizontal reservation for government school students in medical admissions. The government had chosen the executive route as there was no immediate assent from the Governor for more than a month after the Assembly had passed the bill unanimously.

Under the Government Schools Bill, 2020, a 7.5 per cent horizontal quota is provided for government school students who qualify in NEET for admissions to undergraduate medical courses such as Undergraduate Courses in Medicine, Dentistry, Indian Medicine, and Homeopathy. While those who studied from classes 6 to 12 in the government schools are eligible for the quota.

However, the classification of ‘government school’ is not applicable for government-aided schools but all other government-run schools such as panchayat union schools, Adi-Dravidar welfare schools, municipal, corporation and tribal welfare schools.