MU non-semester distance program exams 2019: The Madras University (MU) has released the result for its non-semester distance program exams, which were conducted in May. Some of the courses for which the results have been announced include postgraduate (PG) courses, diploma courses, certificate courses, Bachelor of Library Science (BLIS), Master of Library and Information Science (MLIS).

Candidates can check their result on unom.ac.in, which is the official website of the MU.

The results for exams of courses which follow the distance pattern will be announced soon.

Steps to check non-semester distance program results:

Step 1: Visit the official MU website which is unom.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Distance Education’ tab

Step 3: Click on ‘Results’ tab

Step 4: Enter your enrolment number and check your result

Alternately, the result can also be directed checked from this link.

The Madras University’s Institute of Distance Education (ICE) was established in 1981. It offers 16 UG courses, 20 PG courses, 16 Diploma courses and 12 Certificate Courses.