Chennai: University of Madras on Friday declared the results of the UG/ PG (Except First Semester)/ Professional Degree examination results on its official website unom.ac.in. Students who took the above-mentioned examination can visit the Madras University's website to check their results. Over two lakh candidates had appeared for the online exams, which were conducted between December 2020 and February 2021. Around 50,000 first-year students have taken the first semester exams conducted from February 10 to 23.

Madras University had conducted an arrear exam for nearly 60,000 students from December 21 to February 10. One lakh students had registered for the arrear examination in April 2020 which was cancelled in August by the government due to the pandemic. However, a high court order in December ordered all the state universities to conduct the arrear exams.

Here's how to check Madras University examination result:

1. Visit the official website of the Madras University — unom.ac.in.

2. Click on the link that states “UG/ PG (Except First Semester)/ Professional Degree Examination Results – April 2020 Supplementary/ November 2020”

3. The link will take you to a new page of the University’s website.

4. Login with your roll number and click on submit

5. Your Madras University result will be displayed on the screen

6. Download and take a print out for future use.