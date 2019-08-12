Madras University UG Examination 2019: Madras University declared the re-totalling results of undergraduate examinations held in the month of April 2019. Candidates who took up the exams and applied for the re-totaling are advised to check their results on the official website of the varsity, i.e, unom.ac.in.

The UG examinations were conducted on April 2019 and the results of the same were declared on June 26, 2019.

Here’s How to Check Madras University Retotalling Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Madras University – unom.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘Announcement’ tab.

Step 3: Click on the link which says ‘UG Degree Examination Re-totalling Result 2019’.

Step 4: You will be directed to a new page.

Step 5: Enter all the required details including your registration number.

Step 6: Click on ‘Get Marks’ button.

Step 7: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 8: After checking, download the re-totalling result for further reference.

Candidates are also requested to take a printout of the re-totalling results for future use.