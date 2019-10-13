Magadh University Result 2019: Bihar’s Magadh University (MU) has announced the result for its undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG) and BEd second-year exams. Students can check their result on magadhuniversity.ac.in, which is the official website of Magadh University.

Steps to check MU Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official MU website magadhuniversity.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘Online Result’

Step 3: On the new page that appears, click on you course

Step 4: Enter your credentials and click on ‘Submit’

Step 5: Your result will appear on the screen; download it and take a printout for future use

Established in 1962, Magadh University is the largest university in Bihar. It is located in Bodh Gaya and is governed by the Bihar State University Act, 1976. It is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC) and has 44 constituent colleges, 24 PG departments and 85 affiliated colleges.