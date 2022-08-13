MAH CET 2022 Latest Update: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has released the admit card for the MBA entrance exam today, August 13, 2022. Candidates planning to appear for the exams can download the MAH MBA CET 2022 admit card by visiting the official website —cetcell.mahacet.org. This year, the examination is scheduled to be held from August 23 till August 25, 2022.Also Read - CUET UG Phase 4 Admit Card 2022 Released at cuet.samarth.ac.in; Exam From Aug 17

The entrance test will be held in Computer Based Test(CBT) mode. To access the hall ticket, a registered applicant needs to enter his/her application number and date of birth.

How to Download MAH CET 2022 Admit Card for MBA Exam?

Visit the official website — cetcell.mahacet.org.

Click on the ‘ MAH-MBA CET 2022 Admit Card ’ download link.

’ download link. Log in with your application number and date of birth.

Submit details and download the MAH MBA CET Admit card 2022.

Verify the details printed on the hall ticket. Take a printout of it for future reference.

Alternatively, one can download the hall ticket from the link given above. For more details, check the official website.