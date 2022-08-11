MAH CET 2022 Latest Update: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, on Thursday released the Bachelor of Hotel Management and Catering Technology Common Entrance Test (BHMCT-CET) admit card 2022 on cetcell.mahacet.org. In order to download the MAH BHMCT admit card, the candidates need to log in with their application numbers and dates of birth. The candidates must note that the BHMCT admit card can be downloaded till August 21, 2022.

The candidates have to keep in mind that only when they enter the correct details, the admit card will appear on the screen. The admit card will have many details such as names, roll number, registration number, exam date, time, venue.

On the day of the exam, they will have to compulsorily carry the admit card to the examination hall. If they forget to carry then they will be denied entry into the exam hall. The State CET Cell will hold the BHMCT entrance exam on August 21.

MAH BHMCT CET Admit Card 2022: Here’s How To Download

Go to the official website — cetcell.mahacet.org

Click on the ‘MAH BHMCT admit card 2022’ download link

Login with application number and date of birth

Submit details and download the MAH BHMCT CET Admit card 2022

Verify the details printed on the hall ticket

Take a printout for future reference.

List of Documents Required To Carry Exam Hall