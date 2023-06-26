By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
MAH CET 2023 Registration For 3-Year LLB CAP Begins Today; Check Schedule, Link at llb3cap23.mahacet.org
MAH CET 3-Year LLB CAP Registration 2023: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for MAH 3-year LLB counselling 2023 by visiting the official website at llb3cap23.mahacet.org.
MAH CET 3-Year LLB CAP Registration 2023: The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra will begin the registration process for the MAH LLB 3-year centralized admission process (CAP) today, June 26, 2023. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website at llb3cap23.mahacet.org. Maharashtra state (MS) and Outside Maharashtra state (OMS) candidates can register till July 3.
Meanwhile, candidates belonging to NRI/OCI/PIO/FNS and CIWGC categories can apply till July 11. One can check the detailed MAH CET 2023 Counselling schedule by visiting the official website — llb3cap23.mahacet.org. “College option form filling schedule will be communicated to the registered candidates very soon,” reads the official notification.
MAH CET 3-Year LLB CAP Registration 2023: Direct Link
MAH CET 2023 Counselling: Check 3-Year LLB CAP Registration Dates
|Serial Number
|Registration Details
|Check Important Dates
|1
|Candidate Registration for MS/OMS candidates
|26/06/2023 to 03/07/2023
|IA
|Candidate Registration for NRI/OCI/PIO/FNS and CIWGC
|26/06/2023 to 11/07/2023
|2
|E-Scrutiny of uploaded documents and filled in Application forms by the e-verification Team
|26/06/2023 to 05/07/2023
|2A
|E-scrutiny of uploaded documents and filled in Application forms by the Expert Committee for NRI/OCI/PIO/FNS and CIWGC Candidates
|26/06/2023 to 15/07/2023
MAH CET 2023 Counselling: How to Apply For 3-Year LLB CAP Registration
- Visit the official website – llb3cap23.mahacet.org.
- On the homepage, look for the registration link.
- Enter your registration number and roll number.
- Fill up the application form. Upload the details.
- Pay the application fee, if any.
- Submit the form and take a printout of it for future reference.
MAH CET LLB Counselling 2023: Documents required
Documents to be uploaded along with “On- line CAP Application form in Centralized Admission Process 2023 for LL.B-3 Yrs. Integrated Course Admissions.
Candidates and Parents are requested to Scan the following documents & keep them ready for uploading while filling up the online Application form on their Pen Drive OR Desktop OR Laptop.
- Photograph Image
- Scanned Signature
If the uploaded documents are not readable then such documents will not be considered as valid and the responsibility of the same shall completely by with the candidate. For more details, visit the official website of State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra.
