The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell, MAH CET, is likely to release MAH BEd CET 2020 and BEd ELCT 2020 results today. The candidates who had appeared for the examination are asked to keep all the details ready for the fast and easy access to the results. Soon after the formal announcement of the results, the same will be available on the official website of the board i.e. mahacet.org.

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can check the results:

Visit the official website mahacet.org

Click on MAH CET 2020 link or go directly to mhtcet2020.mahaonline.gov.in

On the home page, click on the Download BEd Result link

On the new window that opens, enter the application number, hall ticket number, subject and click search

Your result would be available for download

Download the result and save a copy for future reference

As many as 4.55 lakh students have applied for the MHT CET examination this year which was conducted from October 1 to October 20, 2020, after postponing it multiple times. MHT CET is the undergraduate level entrance examination for admission to engineering, pharmacy, and agricultural courses in the state of Maharashtra. More related details can be checked on the official site of MAHACET.