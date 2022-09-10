MAH CET LLB Result 2022: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will declare the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MAH CET) LLB 2022 result today, September 10 on the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org. Candidates need to log in with their application number and date of birth to check and download the MH CET Law scorecard. The MAH CET LLB 2022 examination was conducted between August 2 and August 4, in online mode. However, due to technical failures in some exam centres, the State CET Cell conducted a re-examination on August 27, 2022.Also Read - MAH CET 2022 Admit Card for MBA Exam Released at cetcell.mahacet.org| Here's Direct Link

HOW TO DOWNLOAD MAH LLB RESULT 2022

Visit the official website- cetcell.mahacet.org Click on the scorecard link for the MAH LLB CET 2022. Enter your application number and password Submit, Your MAH LLB CET Result 2022 scorecard appear on screen Download the scorecard and take the printout

MAH CET LAW 2022 RESULT WEBSITE

INFORMATION ON MAH CET LAW RESULT 2022

Name of the candidates who appeared in the exam

Marks obtained

Roll number, application number and category of the candidate

Summary of the result

MAH CET LAW SEATS

140 law colleges and universities in Maharashtra accept MH CET law 2022 scores. The CET Cell will conduct the centralised admission process (CAP) for all participating colleges. These colleges will offer a combined intake of around 11,000 seats in 5-year LLB and 16,000 seats in 3-year LLB programme. Also Read - MHT CET 2022 Admit Card (PCM) Group to Release Today at cetcell.mahacet.org; Here's How to Download

The MAH CET 2022 law result will be declared for both three years and five years LLB programs in the form of all India rank lists. The individual scorecards will be published a few days before the Centralized Admission Process (CAP). Also Read - MHT CET 2022 Admit Card Released; Here's How to Download Hall Ticket at cetcell.mahacet.org