MAH CET Law 2022 Result Latest update: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has declared the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MAH CET) LLB 2022 result today, September 11, 2022. According to the official notification, the MAH CET result for LLB 5 years has been declared today. Meanwhile, the MAH CET result for LLB three-years will be published on September 12. All those students who have appeared for the exam can download the MAH CET Law result 2022 by visiting the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org.

MAH CET Law Result 2022: Check Official Website, Login credentials to Download Scorecard

To download the MAH CET Law scorecard, a candidate needs to enter his/her Application number and Date of birth.

MAH CET Law Result 2022: Check the Official Website

Check MAH CET Law 2022 Result Date, Time Here

MAH-LLB5Y-CET 2022: September 11, 2022, 5:00 PM onwards

September 11, 2022, 5:00 PM onwards MAH-LLB3Y-CET 2022: September 12, 2022, 5:00 PM onwards

Step-by-Step Guide to Check MAH CET Law Result 2022?

Go to the official website of the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra at cetcell.mahacet.org .

. Click on the link that reads, “Download MAH CET Law Result 2022.”

Enter the login credentials such as the application number and date of birth. Now click on the submit option.

Your MAH CET Law Result 2022 will appear on the screen.

will appear on the screen. Download the scorecard and take a printout of it for future reference.

Direct Link: Download MAH CET Law Result 2022

The entrance examination for the five years LLB programme was conducted on August 2 in several test centres across India. It is to be noted that some candidates who could not appear in the exam due to technical difficulties were later allowed to appear in the re-examination. The re-examination was conducted on August 27, 2022. For more updates, check the official website of the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra.