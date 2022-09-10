MAH CET Law 2022 Result Latest update: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has released an updated schedule for the declaration of the Common Entrance Test (CET) 2022 result. As per the MAH CET 2022 official schedule, the MAH CET result for LLB 5 years will be declared today, September 11 at 5:00 PM. Meanwhile, the MAH CET result for LLB three-years will be announced on September 12. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can download the MAH CET Law result 2022 by visiting the official website – cetcell.mahacet.org. To download the MAH CET Law scorecard, a registered candidate needs to enter his/her application number and date of birth.Also Read - SBI Clerk Recruitment 2022: Graduates Can Apply For +5000 Posts at sbi.co.in. Details Inside

As per reports, the MAH CET law 2022 exams were conducted between August 2 to August 4, 2022, in test centres across India. It is to be noted that some candidates who could not appear in the exam due to technical difficulties were later allowed to appear in the re-examination. The examination for the same was held on August 27, 2022.

MAH CET Law 2022 Result: Check Date, Time Here

MAH-LLB5Y-CET 2022: September 11, 2022, 5:00 PM onwards

September 11, 2022, 5:00 PM onwards MAH-LLB3Y-CET 2022: September 12, 2022, 5:00 PM onwards