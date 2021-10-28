MAH CET LLB Result: Maharashtra’s State Common Entrance Test Cell on Thursday announced the MAH CET LLB result 2021 today as of Oct 28, 2021, on its official website. Interested candidates can now check their CET Law(Integrated) 5 years results from the official website which is mahacet.org. The exam was held on Oct 8, 2021.Also Read - Jharkhand Board JAC Exams 2022 Big Update: Board To Conduct Class 10 Exams In 2 Terms, Registration Begins

Nearly, 16,066 candidates have been waiting for the MHT CET Law (5years) result declaration. For the convenience of the students, we have listed down the steps to check the result and scorecard. Follow each step as mentioned.

MAH CET LLB Result: How to check

  • Visit the official website of State Common Entrance Test Cell which is mahacet.org.
  • Click on the link that reads, “Result: MAH-L.L.B.5Yrs.(Five Year Integrated Course)-CET 2021.”
  • You can also click on the link here: Result: MAH-L.L.B.5Yrs.(Five Year Integrated Course)-CET 2021 to check the result.
  • Find your roll number by scrolling down the document till the end. Note, the scorecard has been mentioned in the list along with the name of the candidate.
  • Save, Download and take a printout of the PDF document for future reference.

The MAH CET LLB 5 years exam was conducted under strict adherence to covid-19 guidelines. Those who qualify for the examination will be able to take admission.