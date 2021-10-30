MAH CET Result 2021 Declared: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell on Saturday declared the MAH CET Result 2021 for MAH MBA/ MMS CET 2021. It must be noted that the MAH MBA/ MMS is held for admission to postgraduate management programmes — Master of Business Administration and Masters in Management Studies.

As the results have been declared, the students who appeared for MAH MBA/ MMS CET 2021 during September 16-19 can now access and download the results from cetcell.mahacet.org and mba2021.mahacet.org. Apart from the MAH MBA CET 2021 result, the scorecards of the individual candidates have also been released.

The students who have qualified can participate in the counselling process for admission to state institutions and universities including management education institutes of Maharashtra government run colleges, university departments of management education and university-managed management education institutes. As per the official notification, the counselling dates will soon be out on the official website.

MAH CET Results 2021: Here’s how to check score

Visit the official website of MHT CET — cetcell.mahacet.org

On the result section, click on MAH CET result

On the next window, insert login credentials as required

Submit and access MAH CET MBA/ MMS result 2021

MAH MBA/MMS CET Result Scorecard: Direct Link

MBA/ MMS CET Results 2021: Check details