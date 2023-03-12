MAH LLB 5 Years Application Date Extended, Check Steps To Apply on llb5cet2023.mahacet.org Here
To recall, the last date of the MAH LLB 5-year registration was March 11 earlier. The MAH LLB exam will be conducted on April 2.
MAH LLB: The last date for the submission of the application form for MAH LLB 5Yrs (five-year integrated course)- CET 2023 has been extended by the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra. The candidates who are eligible and interested for the examination will be able to apply online through the official website at llb5cet2023.mahacet.org.
MAH LLB 5year application process: Know how to apply
For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can apply for the examination:
- Go to the official website at llb5cet2023.mahacet.org
- Click on the Registration tab
- Fill out the application form
- Pay the application fee
- Upload all the required documents
- Submit the form and take the print out for future reference.
The candidates must note that the application fee is ₹800 for Open Category, EWS Candidates from Maharashtra State, Out Side Maharashtra State (OMS)/All India Candidates belonging to all Categories, and J&K Migrant Candidates.
For reserved categories, the application fee is ₹600.
