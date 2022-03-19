MAH LLB CET 2022: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will begin the registration process for the five-year LL.B. course today, March 19, 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of MH CET at cetcell.mahacet.org. The application process will end on April 7, 2022.Also Read - Air India Recruitment 2022: Apply For Duty Officer, Other Posts at aiasl.in Before March 21

MAH LLB CET 2022: Check Important Dates

MAH LLB 5 years registrations begin: March 19, 2022

MAH LLB 5 years registrations ends: April 7, 2022

MAH LLB 5 yrs Hall Ticket will release on: April 30, 2022

MAH LLB CET 5 years exam dates: May 17, 18, 2022.

MAH-LL. B 5 YEAR CET 2022 result: To be announced soon

MAH LLB CET 2022: Here’s How To Apply

Visit the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org.

On the homepage, click on the “ MAH-LL.B (5 Years)CET-2022 (Integrated Course) ” link.

” link. New candidates need to register first by clicking on the ” New Candidate Registration ” option.

” option. Now enter the registration details and complete the online application form.

Candidates need to upload all necessary documents such as scanned photographs and signatures.

Pay the requisite examination fee for the application form.

Download and take a printout of the MAH LLB CET 2022 application form.

MAH LLB CET 2022: Eligibility Criteria, Exam Fee

Education Qualification: Candidates who want to take admission can check the eligibility criteria from the link given below. Also Read - HPPSC Recruitment 2022: Applications For 76 Posts Begins at hppsc.hp.gov.in| Details Inside

Examination Fee: