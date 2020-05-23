New Delhi: The MAH MBA CET 2020 result was on Friday declared on the official website cetcell.mahacet.org. All those who appeared for the exam, can visit the aforementioned website and check their results. Also Read - 'Kerala CM Vijayan Feels PM's Meets on COVID a Waste of Time': Shiv Sena Targets ex-Ally BJP

In case, the website is down due to heavy traffic, students can check their MAH MBA CET 2020 result in a while. Also Read - Maharashtra Govt to Regulate 80% of Private Hospital Beds in State, Fixes Price Cap | All You Need to Know

The exam was held on March 14 and 15, 2020. Also Read - Watch: Two Bears Rescued After They Fall Into A Well In Maharashtra, Netizens Praise the 'Green Warriors'

Here’s how you can check Maharashtra MBA CET 2020 result:

Step 1: Go to the official website cetcell.mahacet.org.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the linck which says ‘Click here to MAH-MBA/MMS CET-2020 Result.’

Step 3: A pdf file will now open.

Step 4: Check your results.

Step 5: Download it for a future reference.

Through this result, students can get admission in all Government of Maharashtra Management Education Institutes, University Departments of Management Education, University-managed Management Education Institutes, and all Un-Aided Management Education Institutes.