MAH MBA CET 2023 Registration Reopens; Fill Application Form at mbacet2023.mahacet.org

MAH MBA CET 2023 Registration: Eligible candidates can apply for MAH MBA CET 2023 and MAH MMS CET 2023 by visiting the official website at mbacet2023.mahacet.org.

MAH MBA CET 2023 Registration: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Government of Maharashtra has reopened the registration window for the MAH MBA CET 2023 examination. Eligible candidates can apply for MAH MBA CET 2023 and MAH MMS CET 2023 by visiting the official website at mbacet2023.mahacet.org. “Application Form Editing Facility for MAH-MBA/MMS CET 2023 will be available from 07-03-2023 till 11-03-2023 (For Confirmed Applications Only),” reads the official statement. The last date to apply is March 11, 2023.

MAH MBA CET 2023 Registration Dates

Online registration for MAH-MBA/MMS-CET- 2023 on the website https://mbacet2023.mahacet.org 23/02/2023 10:00 am to 04/03/2023

Extension for Online registration for MAH-MBA/MMS-CET- 2023 09/03/2023 to 11/03/2023

Eligibility for Appearing Online MAH-MBA/MMS CET 2023

Passed minimum Three-year Duration Bachelor’s Degree awarded by any of the Universities recognised by University Grants Commission or Association of Indian Universities in any discipline with at least 50% marks in aggregate or equivalent (at least 45% in case ofcandidates of backward class categories, Economically Weaker Section and Persons with Disability belonging to Maharashtra State only) or its equivalent; OR

Appeared for the final year examination of any Bachelor’s degree to be awarded by any of the Universities recognised by University Grants Commission or Association of Indian Universities in any discipline.

MAH MBA/ MMS CET Registration: How To Fill Application Form?

Visit the official website at mbacet2023.mahacet.org.

Click on the designated MBA/ MMS CET registration link

Fill up the application form. Upload the necessary documents. Pay the application fee.

Submit the form and download the application form.

MAH MBA/ MMS CET Application Fee

Application form processing fees as stated below is to be paid through online system only by Internet Payment, Credit Card/ Debit Card (RuPay/Visa/MasterCard/Maestro), Internet Banking, and others.

For Open Category Candidates from Maharashtra State, Outside Maharashtra State (OMS), J & K Migrant candidates: Rs 1,000

For Candidates of Backward Class Categories [SC, ST, VJ/DTNT(A),NT(B), NT(C), NT(D), OBC, SBC, EWS] and Persons with Disability (PWD) Candidates belonging to Maharashtra State only: Rs 800

MAH MBA/ MMS CET Exam Date

MAH MBA CET examination will be conducted on March 18 and 19, 2023. The test will comprise of multiple choice objective type questions (Five Options). There is no negative marking System for this test. MAH-MBA/MMS CET 2023 will be conducted in the selected cities in Maharashtra & Outside Maharashtra State. The cities in which MAH-MBA/MMS CET 2023 will be conducted are designated as “Centre” for the CET. For more details, visit the official website.

