MAH MBA/MMS 2023 Counselling: Registrations Extended Till July 14, Direct Link Here

The State Common Entrance Test Cell in Maharashtra has extended the deadline of MAH MBA, MMS 2023 Counselling registration till July 14, 2023. Candidates willing to apply can visit the official website and complete the registration process.

MAH MBA, MMS Counselling registration deadline extended.

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has revised the MAH MBA, MMS 2023 Counselling registration dates. Eligible candidates can register for the Maharashtra MBA/MMS Counselling by visiting the official website of State Common Entrance Test Cell at mba2023.mahacet.org.in. It is important to note that candidates can apply for the counselling till July 14, 2023. Earlier, the deadline to apply for MAH MBA and MMS Counselling 2023 was July 7 and the document verification facility was open till July 8. The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has extended both the deadlines.

As per the revised schedule, document verification facility and application form confirmation can be done till July 15, 2023. Candidates who have qualified the MAH CET entrance test can register to take part in the Centralized Admission Process (CAP) that will be conducted in multiple phases. Applicants confirmed by the scrutiny centre shall be considered only for non-Centralized Admission Process seats after July 15, 2023.

MAH MBA, MMS Counselling 2023: How To Apply?

Step 1: Visit the official website of MAHACET at mba2023.mahacet.org.in.

Step 2: Click on the link available for MBA/MMS Counselling registration on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter the required details and submit.

Step 4: Then, fill in the application form as asked.

Step 5: Pay the application fees and submit the form after rechecking.

Step 6: Download the confirmation page and get a hard copy of the same for future reference.

MAH MBA/MMS 2023 Counselling: Application Fees

Candidates who have registered for MAH-MBA/MMS-CET 2023 will not have to pay any application fees for admission. However, applicants who obtained a score in CAT, CMAT, XAT, ATMA, MAT, GMAT but have not registered for MAH-MBA/MMS-CET 2023 are required to pay an application fee.

An application fee of Rs 1,000 for will be charged for General category candidates from Maharashtra. Reserve category candidates including SC, ST, VJ/DT- NT(A), NT(B), NT(C), NT(D), OBC, SBC, EWS and PwD applicants will have to pay Rs 800. For NRI/OCI/PIO/FN category applicants, Rs 5,000 will be charged.

For further related queries, applicants are advised to check the official notification of MAHACET at mba2023.mahacet.org.in.

