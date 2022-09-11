MAH MCA CET Result 2022 Download Link: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has declared the Maharastra Common Entrance Test (MAH CET) MCA 2022 result today, September 11, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can download the Maharashtra MCA CET result and the scorecard by visiting the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org.Also Read - SBI Clerk, FCI, DRDO CEPTAM Recruitment: List of Top Govt Jobs For Candidates to Apply For This Week
To access the MAH MCA CET result, a registered candidate needs to enter his/her application number and date of birth. For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps and a direct link to download the result.
Step By Step Guide to Check MAH CET MCA Scorecard
- Visit the official website cetcell.mahacet.org.
- On the homepage, click on the ‘MAH-MCA CET 2022’ link.
- Enter the login credentials such as the application number and date of birth.
- Click on the login option.
- The MAH-MCA CET 2022 scorecard will appear on the screen.
- Download and take a printout of the MAH CET MCA Result 2022 for further reference.
Check Other Detail Here
This year, the MAH MCA CET 2022 examination was conducted on August 4 and August 5, 2022. It is to be noted that some candidates who could not appear in the exam due to technical difficulties and other reasons were later allowed to appear in the re-examination. The re-examination was conducted on August 29, 2022. For more updates, check the official website of the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra.