MAH MCA CET Result 2022 Download Link: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has declared the Maharastra Common Entrance Test (MAH CET) MCA 2022 result today, September 11, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can download the Maharashtra MCA CET result and the scorecard by visiting the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org.Also Read - SBI Clerk, FCI, DRDO CEPTAM Recruitment: List of Top Govt Jobs For Candidates to Apply For This Week

To access the MAH MCA CET result, a registered candidate needs to enter his/her application number and date of birth. For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps and a direct link to download the result. Also Read - SBI Clerk Recruitment 2022: Graduates Can Apply For +5000 Posts at sbi.co.in. Details Inside