Maharashtra Class XII board exams 2020: The process of online application for class 12th boards has begun by Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary (MSBSHE) on its official website at mahahsscboard.in.

All the interested students are advised to visit the official website and register for the exam as soon as possible.

In case the website is down due to heavy traffic, students may wait for a while and check later.

Here is how you can apply for Maharashtra Class 12th board exam 2020:

Step 1: Go on the official website at mahahsscboard.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the SSC application form

Step 3: Now, a PDF will open. Students must fill in the asked details.

Step 4: Click submit.

Students must note that the registration process will conclude on October 23. Hence, they must register by the aforesaid date.

Further, all the schools and colleges will have to deposit registration money on behalf of students between November 1 and November 18, India Today report said.