Maharashtra Board Class 10: Amid the rising cases of COVID-19, the Maharashtra Government on Tuesday announced the cancellation of the Maharashtra Board class 10 examination. "Given the worsening situation of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Maharashtra government has now decided to cancel the state board exams for class 10th" Maharashtra Minister for School Education, Varsha Gaikwad.

Earlier, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal has announced the cancelation of CBSE class 10 examination and the postponement of Class 12 examinations. The decision was taken after a high level meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In the wake of alarming COVID-19 situation in the country, the Council for Indian School Certification Examination (CISCE) has decided to cancel the class 10 board examinations. The announcement was made days after announcing to give students an option to select if they wish to appear for the ICSE exams.

Meanwhile, the status of exams for class 12 remains postponed as per the board’s previous order and the Class 12 exams (offline) will be conducted at a later date. In a notification issued by the board, it said, “The safety and wellbeing of our students and teaching faculty is our topmost priority and paramount interest.”

