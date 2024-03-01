Maharashtra Board SSC Class 10th Exams 2024 Begins Today; Check Exam Day Guidelines, Important Instructions

Home

Education

Maharashtra Board State Board of Secondary And Higher Secondary Education(MSBSHSE), Pune will conduct the Secondary School Certificate Examination or Class 10th examination from March 1, 2024, at vari

Maharashtra Board State Board of Secondary And Higher Secondary Education(MSBSHSE), Pune will conduct the Secondary School Certificate Examination or Class 10th examination from March 1, 2024, at various exam centres across the state. The MSBSHSE Maharashtra SSC or Class 10th examination will be conducted in two shifts, the first shift will begin from 11:10 AM to 2:10 PM; meanwhile, the Maharashtra Class 10th board exams will be held between 3:10 PM to 6:10 PM.

Now, the Maharashtra board will stop allowing 10 extra minutes to read the question paper before the commencement of the examination. Rather, examinees will be provided with the 10-minute time at the end of the examination.

