Mumbai: The chemistry question paper of Maharashtra Board Class 12 exams has allegedly been leaked in Mumbai and police have reportedly arrested a teacher of a private coaching class in Malad in connection with the Chemistry class 12 paper leak. Police said that the students had a paper on their phone and arrived late at the exam centre.

Vile Parle police said that the teacher named Mukesh Yadav who runs private coaching classes was arrested following the paper leak. It has been reported that Yadav shared the Chemistry paper on WhatsApp with three of his students before the exam.

Even earlier, many students and teachers have taken to social media sites alleging that mass cheating incidents are taking place at several examination centres in Maharashtra.

More details awaited