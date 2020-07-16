Maharashtra Board Class 12 HSC Result 2020: The results of HSC Class 12 has been finally declared online by the Maharashtra Board. Students can visit the official website at mahresult.nic.in and check their marks. Students can check the steps mentioned below to check their Maharashtra Class 12 HSC results 2020. Also Read - Maharashtra HSC Result 2020: Class 12 Result Announced | Know Here Pass Percentage & Steps to Check Scores

Best and worst-Performing Districts: Also Read - Maharashtra Board HSC Class 12 Result 2020 to be Out Shortly at mahresult.nic.in | Steps to Check Scores & List of Websites Here

Konkan has emerged as the topper with a pass percentage of 95.89. The second position is bagged by Pune as it secured a pass percentage of 92.50. Meanwhile, Aurangabad has registered the lowest pass percentage at 88.18. Also Read - Mumbai Rains: Warning Status Upgraded From Orange to Red | Check IMD's Rainfall Warning For Various Places in Maharashtra

Pass percentage this year:

Stream- wise pass percentage: Science – 96.93%, Arts 82.63%, Commerce 91.27%, and MCVC – 86.07%.

Girls outshine boys:

This year, girls outshined boys in the HSC Class 12 exams as 93.88 per cent girls passed compared to 88.04 per cent boys.

Steps to check Maharashtra HSC Result 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website of MSBSHSE – mahahsscboard.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘MSBSHSE HSC Result 2020’

Step 3: Enter your login credentials and click on ‘Submit’

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Check the result, download it and keep a copy for future reference.

Alternatively, students can check their results via these websites as well.

1) mahresult.nic.in

2) hscresult.mkcl.org

3) examresults.net

4) indiaresults.com

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra SSC Result or Class 10th Exam Result 2020 is expected to be announced by July-end.