Maharashtra Board Supplementary Results: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary (MSBSHS) is all set to announce Maharashtra Board Class 10, 12 Supplementary Results on October 20. Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad took to Twitter and announced that Maharashtra Board supplementary result 2021 will be announced tomorrow, October 20 at 1 pm. "Imp Announcement: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will declare results of Std 10th & Std 12th Supplementary Exams, 2021 on October 20 at 1 pm. Students can access their results – mahresult.nic.in," reads official tweet.

Soon after the formal announcement of the results, the same will be available on the official website of the board i.e. https://www.mahahsscboard.in. This year, 99.63% of the total students from class 12 qualified for the examination. The passing percentage for the Science stream was 99.45%, while the passing percentage for the Commerce and Arts streams stood at 99.1% and 99.83%, respectively.

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which the candidates can check the results:

Visit the official website – mahresult.nic.in Click on the link that reads, “Maharashtra board 10th 12th supplementary result 2021”, Select the class and click on the results Enter required details Press on the “Submit” button Download and take a print out the result for future use.

This year, the Maharashtra board recorded 99.95% of students passing the examination among the 15.74 lakh students who appeared for the class 10 examination for the academic session 2020-21.

Due to the COVID pandemic, the offline examination was canceled and students were promoted on the basis of marks scored in the internal assessment.