Maharashtra board exam 2021 Dates: Clearing students' doubt, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on Tuesday announced the tentative date for class 10 and 12 board exams and said the class 12 exams will be held from April 23 to May 21, while class 10 exams will be held from April 29 to May 20. However, for more details, students can check the official website www.mahahsscboard.in for entire timetable.

Issuing a notification, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education warned students not to believe in any rumour regarding time table on social media or any other social media platform. The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education said students are requested only to believe in the schedule given by the respective schools and colleges.

"If the schools and colleges have any doubt or question, against these schedules, they should send in writing to the Divisional board as well as to the State Board by February 22, The suggestions received thereafter will not be considered," the board said.

In the statement, the board also states that the timetable of SSC and HSC board examinations will be available at https://mahahsscboard.org/ and the timetable is not final and is subject to change based on the situation. However, the timetable is just for information of students. The final timetable will be provided to schools and junior colleges in printed format before the examinations.

On January 21, 2021, Varsha Gaikwad, state school education minister had announced, “HSC (Class 12) board theory examinations in Maharashtra will be held from April 23 to May 29, 2021. While, SSC (Class 10) board exams will be held from April 29 to May 31, 2021 tentatively.”

The minister further had also announced that all SSC and HSC board exams will be conducted offline in compliance with the central and state government Covid-19 rules and regulations.