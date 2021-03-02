MSBSHSE Board Exam 2021: The Maharashtra State Government has launched a subject-wise doubt solution programme for the Maharashtra State Board Exam 2021 students. The subject-wise doubt solution program is available for Class 10, 12 students by the State Council of Educational Research and Training, Maharashtra. The candidates can check the subject-wise doubt solution programme at official website – maa.ac.in. Also Read - Maharashtra Board Class 10, 12 Exams To Be Held in April-May, Check MSBSHSE Exams 2021 Latest Updates Here

State School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad announced the programme along with the details and direct link where the students will be able to find the programme. The minister took to Twitter and asked the students to check the schedule and attend the session. Also Read - Maharashtra SSC, HSC Result 2020 for Supplementary Exam ANNOUNCED, Check MSBSHSE Supply Results at maharesult.nic.in

The Class 10 and 12 Maharashtra board examination will be conducted in April-May 2021 in two shifts. The first shift of the examination will be conducted from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM while the second shift will be conducted from 3 PM to 6 PM. Also Read - MSBSHSE Results: Maharashtra SSC, HSC Result 2020 for Supplementary Exam Out at maharesult.nic.in, DIRECT LINK HERE

As per the schedule released by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, MSBSHSE the HSC exams would be conducted from April 23 to May 21, 2021, and SSC exams would be conducted from April 29 to May 20, 2021. This year around 30 lakh students will appear for the Class 10, 12 examinations to be conducted by the Board.