Maharashtra HSC Board Exam 2022: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education(MSBSHSE), Pune on Thursday released notification for class 12 students. Varsha Gaikwad, Maharashtra School Education Minister took to Twitter and announced a notification under which the application form for the class 12 exam will begin from tomorrow that is Nov 12, 2021.

Eligible students planning to appear for the Board exams 2022 can check, and apply from the official website which is mahahsscboard.in. The issued notification further mentions that candidates who have obtained the Enrollment Certificate in the HSC or Class 12 exams, and also under the grade improvement scheme can fill the application forms.



The exam will be held for regular students, private students, and re-examine students. Note, the application form will be accepted only through online mode, therefore all students are requested to fill the form either through their schools or via junior colleges.

Maharashtra HSC Board Exam 2022: Important Dates to Remember

A regular student must fill the application form between Nov 12 to Dec 2, 2021.

A re-examinees or private candidate must fill the application form between December 3 to Dec 12, 2021.

A candidate can download challan from November 12 to December 23, 2021.

Note, all students must go through the official notification issued by the Board, which we have provided above. The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, Pune has also issued a series of instructions for Principals and heads of junior colleges or schools that they need to follow before filling out the application online. The application form for regular students will be filled through the SARAL database. Note, the application form along with the regular fee or late fee must be paid by two separate challans.