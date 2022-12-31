Maharashtra Board Announces Class 10 SSC, Class 12 HSC 2023 Exam Dates On mahahsscboard.in; Full Details Here

Maharashtra Board Exams 2023: The Maharashtra Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has released the time table for Maharastra SSC (Class 10) and HSC (Class 12) 2023 exams.

Updated: December 31, 2022 1:17 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Snigdha Choudhury

Students can check the full Maharashtra Board Exams datesheet/timetable on the official website mahahsscboard.in. (File Photo)

Maharastra SSC (Class 10) Exam Dates

The Maharashtra board SSC Class 10 exams will be held from March 2 (Thursday) to March 25 (Saturday).

Maharashtra Board SSC Exam 2023 Dates – Check Datesheet here

Exam Date

1st Half (Starts at 11 am)

2nd Half (Starts at 3 pm)

March 2, 2023

First Language: Marathi, Hindi, Urdu, Gujarati, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Sindhi, Bengali, Punjabi

Second or Third Language: German, French

March 3, 2023

Second or Third Language: Marathi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Sindhi, Bengali, Punjabi

March 4, 2023

Multi Skill Assistant Technician/ Introduction to Basic Technology, Automotive Service Technician, Store Operation Assistant, Assistant Beauty, Therapist, Tourism and Hospitality, Food& Beverage Service Trainee, Agriculture -Solanaceous, Crop Cultivator, Electronics & Hardware Field Technician Other Home Appliances, Home Care- Home Health Aide, Mechanical Technology, Electrical Technology, Electronics Technology, Power-Consumer Energy, Meter Technician, Apparels Sewing Machine, Operator, Plumber General

March 6, 2023

First language (English), Third Language (Third Language)

March 8, 2023

Second or Third language: Hindi

Second or Third Language (Composite Course): Hindi

March 10, 2023

Second or Third language: Urdu, Gujarati, Sanskrit, Pali, Ardhamagadhi, Persian, Arabic, Avesta, Pahalavi, Russian

March 13, 2023

Mathematics Part-1 (Algebra), Arithmetic (Only for eligible Divyang Candidates)

March 15, 2023

Mathematics Part-II (Geometry)

March 17, 2023

Science and Technology (Part I), Physiology, Hygiene & Home Science (Only for eligible Divyang Candidates)

March 20, 2023

Science and Technology Part-II

March 23, 2023

Social Sciences Paper-I: History and Political Science

March 25, 2023

Social Sciences Paper-II: Geography

Maharashtra Board HSC 2023 Class 12 Exam Dates – Check Datesheet Here

Exam Date (tentative)

Morning Shift (11 AM – 2 PM)

Evening Shift (3 PM – 6 PM)

February 21, 2023

English (01)

February 22, 2023

Hindi

German, Japanese, Chinese, Persian

February 23, 2023

Marathi (02), Gujarati (03), Kannada (06), Sindhi(07), Malayalam (08), Tamil (09), Telugu (10), Punjabi (11), Bengali (12)

Urdu (5), French (13), Spanish (25), Pali (35)

February 24, 2023

Maharashtri Prakrut, Sanskrit

Ardhamagadhi, Russian, Arabic

February 25, 2023

Organisation of Commerce and Management

February 27, 2023

Logic, Physics

February 28, 2023

Secretarial practice, Home management (A/S)

March 1, 2023

Chemistry

Political Science

March 3, 2023

Mathematics and Statistics (A/S), Mathematics and Statistics (C)

Percussion Instruments (A)

March 4, 2023

Child Development, Agriculture Science and Technology (A/S/C), Animal Science and Technology (A/S/C)

March 6, 2023

Cooperation (A/C)

March 7, 2023

Biology (S), History & Development of Indian Music (A)

Biology (S), History and Development of Indian Music (A)

March 9, 2023

Geology (S)

Economics (A/S/C)

March 10, 2023

Textiles (A/S)

Bookkeeping and Accountancy (A/S/C)

March 11, 2023

Food Science & Technology

Philosophy, History of Art and Appreciation (Painting, Sculpture, Architecture)

March 13, 2023

Vocational Paper 1, Commerce Group Paper 1, Agriculture Group Paper 1, Fishry Group Paper 1

Education (S)

March 14, 2023

Psychology (A/S/C)

March 15, 2023

Vocational Paper 2, Commerce Group Paper 2, Agriculture Group Paper 2, Fishry Group Paper 2

Occupational Orientation: Library and Information Science (A)

March 16, 2023

Geography (A/S/C)

March 17, 2023

History (A/S/C)

March 18, 2023

Defence Studies (A/S/C)

March 20, 2023

Sociology (A/S/C)

