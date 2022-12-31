Maharashtra Board Announces Class 10 SSC, Class 12 HSC 2023 Exam Dates On mahahsscboard.in; Full Details Here

Maharashtra Board Exams 2023: The Maharashtra Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has released the time table for Maharastra SSC (Class 10) and HSC (Class 12) 2023 exams. Students can check the full Maharashtra Board Exams datesheet/timetable on the official website mahahsscboard.in.

Maharastra SSC (Class 10) Exam Dates

The Maharashtra board SSC Class 10 exams will be held from March 2 (Thursday) to March 25 (Saturday).

Maharashtra Board SSC Exam 2023 Dates – Check Datesheet here

Exam Date 1st Half (Starts at 11 am) 2nd Half (Starts at 3 pm) March 2, 2023 First Language: Marathi, Hindi, Urdu, Gujarati, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Sindhi, Bengali, Punjabi Second or Third Language: German, French March 3, 2023 Second or Third Language: Marathi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Sindhi, Bengali, Punjabi – March 4, 2023 Multi Skill Assistant Technician/ Introduction to Basic Technology, Automotive Service Technician, Store Operation Assistant, Assistant Beauty, Therapist, Tourism and Hospitality, Food& Beverage Service Trainee, Agriculture -Solanaceous, Crop Cultivator, Electronics & Hardware Field Technician Other Home Appliances, Home Care- Home Health Aide, Mechanical Technology, Electrical Technology, Electronics Technology, Power-Consumer Energy, Meter Technician, Apparels Sewing Machine, Operator, Plumber General March 6, 2023 First language (English), Third Language (Third Language) – March 8, 2023 Second or Third language: Hindi Second or Third Language (Composite Course): Hindi – March 10, 2023 Second or Third language: Urdu, Gujarati, Sanskrit, Pali, Ardhamagadhi, Persian, Arabic, Avesta, Pahalavi, Russian – March 13, 2023 Mathematics Part-1 (Algebra), Arithmetic (Only for eligible Divyang Candidates) March 15, 2023 Mathematics Part-II (Geometry) – March 17, 2023 Science and Technology (Part I), Physiology, Hygiene & Home Science (Only for eligible Divyang Candidates) – March 20, 2023 Science and Technology Part-II – March 23, 2023 Social Sciences Paper-I: History and Political Science – March 25, 2023 Social Sciences Paper-II: Geography – Maharashtra Board HSC 2023 Class 12 Exam Dates – Check Datesheet Here Exam Date (tentative) Morning Shift (11 AM – 2 PM) Evening Shift (3 PM – 6 PM) February 21, 2023 English (01) – February 22, 2023 Hindi German, Japanese, Chinese, Persian February 23, 2023 Marathi (02), Gujarati (03), Kannada (06), Sindhi(07), Malayalam (08), Tamil (09), Telugu (10), Punjabi (11), Bengali (12) Urdu (5), French (13), Spanish (25), Pali (35) February 24, 2023 Maharashtri Prakrut, Sanskrit Ardhamagadhi, Russian, Arabic February 25, 2023 Organisation of Commerce and Management February 27, 2023 Logic, Physics February 28, 2023 Secretarial practice, Home management (A/S) March 1, 2023 Chemistry Political Science March 3, 2023 Mathematics and Statistics (A/S), Mathematics and Statistics (C) Percussion Instruments (A) March 4, 2023 Child Development, Agriculture Science and Technology (A/S/C), Animal Science and Technology (A/S/C) March 6, 2023 Cooperation (A/C) – March 7, 2023 Biology (S), History & Development of Indian Music (A) Biology (S), History and Development of Indian Music (A) March 9, 2023 Geology (S) Economics (A/S/C) March 10, 2023 Textiles (A/S) Bookkeeping and Accountancy (A/S/C) March 11, 2023 Food Science & Technology Philosophy, History of Art and Appreciation (Painting, Sculpture, Architecture) March 13, 2023 Vocational Paper 1, Commerce Group Paper 1, Agriculture Group Paper 1, Fishry Group Paper 1 Education (S) March 14, 2023 – Psychology (A/S/C) March 15, 2023 Vocational Paper 2, Commerce Group Paper 2, Agriculture Group Paper 2, Fishry Group Paper 2 Occupational Orientation: Library and Information Science (A) March 16, 2023 Geography (A/S/C) March 17, 2023 – History (A/S/C) March 18, 2023 – Defence Studies (A/S/C) March 20, 2023 – Sociology (A/S/C)