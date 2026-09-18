Maharashtra Board Exam 2027 dates out: Check Class 10, 12 schedule here

"Maharashtra's State Board has released the probable exam dates for 2027, with HSC written papers starting February 8 and SSC exams beginning February 15. This early schedule gives schools and students a head start before the detailed timetable is out.

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Maharashtra Board has announced the schedule for its secondary and higher secondary examinations. File image

Maharashtra’s State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has come out with the tentative schedule for the 2027 HSC and SSC exams.

The Class 12 HSC written examinations will be conducted from February 8 to March 16, 2027, while the Class 10 SSC examinations will take place from February 15 to March 11, 2027.

The board released the schedule in a press note on Thursday, September 17, giving schools, junior colleges, and students enough time to plan their academic preparation.

When will the exam be held?

HSC Class 12 practical, graded oral, and internal evaluation will be held between January 20 to February 6, 2027. Meanwhile, the HSC Class 12 written exam will take place between February 8 to March 16, 2027.

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HSC Class 10 practical, graded oral and internal evaluation will be held between January 28 to March 16, while the written exam will be held between February 15 to March 11, 2027.

Notably, the practical and internal assessment window for HSC will begin on January 20, while SSC assessments will start on January 28.

Nine divisional boards to conduct exams

The examinations will be conducted through Maharashtra’s nine divisional boards — Pune, Nagpur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Mumbai, Kolhapur, Amravati, Nashik, Latur and Konkan.

According to the board, announcing the dates well in advance gives schools and junior colleges time to plan their curriculum and helps reduce exam-related stress for students.

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However, these are probable dates. The detailed subject-wise timetable will be released separately.

The final schedule will include dates for written examinations as well as practical, oral, graded, and internal assessments. Students should rely on the official timetable once it is published on the Maharashtra Board’s website.

What should students do now?

Now that the broader exam window is known, students can plan their revision in advance and set aside time for practicals and internal assessments. Schools and junior colleges can similarly use this window to structure their teaching and wrap up internal evaluations before the written papers start.