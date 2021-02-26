Maharashtra Board Exams 2021: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has announced the schedule of Class 10 and Class 12 board exams. Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC), i.e. Class 12th and Secondary School Certificate (SSC), i.e. Class 10th students will have written examinations in the period of April-May 2021. The Class 10th exams will be held from April 29 to May 20, while Class 12th exams will be held from April 23 to May 21.

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will conduct the exams in Pune, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Mumbai, Kolhapur, Amravati, Nashik, Latur and Konkan regions in April-May 2021.

The probable schedule of written examinations was made available on the official website of the Board from 16th February 2021. Any suggestion regarding these schedules was invited to the Board in writing till February 22, 2021. Accordingly, the possible schedules for Class XII and Class X have been finalized by observing the suggestions received from various organizations, parents, teachers and students.

Students and parents can view the entire schedule on the board’s official website mahahsscboard.in.

The schedule facility on the Board of Education website is for information only. Prior to the examination, the schedule given to the secondary school / higher secondary school / junior college in printed form will be final. Students must check the exam dates from that printed schedule. Schedules printed on other websites or other systems, as well as those that have gone viral on WhatsApp or similar channels, should not be accepted.