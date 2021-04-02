Maharashtra Board Exams 2021: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, MSBSHSE will release Maharashtra HSC Exam 2021 admit cards on April 3, Saturday. Schools and colleges will be able to download the Higher Secondary Certificate exam hall ticket by visiting the board’s official website – mahahsscboard.in. Students cannot download the Maharashtra Board admit card directly. Also Read - Haryana Board Class 10, 12 Exam 2021 Date Sheet Released. Full Schedule Here

The headmasters of all the schools and colleges will have to download the MSBSHSE admit card and take its printout. The schools will provide the hall tickets to the student after signing and stamping. Maharashtra Board HSC exams will be held from April 23 to May 21. Also Read - CBSE Makes Major Announcement Over Issuance of Migration Certificate This Year | Check Here

How to download Maharashtra HSC Exam 2021 admit card: Also Read - PSEB Postpones Punjab Class 10, Class 12 Board Exams 2021; Check Fresh Date Sheet Here

Visit the official site of MSBSHSE on mahahsscboard.in. Click on Maharashtra HSC Exam 2021 hall tickets link available on the home page. Enter the login details and click on submit. Your hall ticket will be displayed on the screen. Check the hall ticket and download it. Take a printout of the same for further use. Sign and put the school stamp before giving to the students.

In case schools or colleges encounter any technical error or difficulty, they should directly contact their respective Divisional Board office. In case, a student misplaces his or her Maharashtra HSC Admit Card 2021, a duplicate admit card can be issued with remark.