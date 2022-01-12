Mumbai Board: Chairman of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), Sharad Gosavi on Wednesday confirmed that the Maharashtra SSC, HSC Exams 2022 will be conducted as per the schedule released earlier. The statement comes when rumours of Maharashtra Board postponing the Maharashtra HSC exams 2022 and Maharashtra SSC exams 2022 circulating on the social media.Also Read - SSC Exam Calendar 2022: Datesheet Released on ssc.nic.in; Check Schedule For SSC CGL, CHSL, MTS, GD Constable, Others

“Schools and colleges can conduct their internal examinations as per their schedule and what is suitable but the written exams will be conducted offline as per the schedule released earlier. However, based on the situation before the exams, a decision will be made,” Sharad Gosavi said Also Read - Maharashtra SSC Exam 2022: Registration For Class 10 Begins From Today on mahahsscboard.in | Check Details Here

Maharashtra Board Exams 2022: Check time table here

Class 12 HSC (Higher Secondary Certificate) oral exams will be conducted between February 14 to March 3, 2022

Written exams will begin on March 4, 2022

Class 10 SSC (Secondary School Certificate) oral and practical exams will be conducted between February 25 to March 14, 2022

Class 10 written examinations will be conducted from March 15, 2022

Last year, both Maharashtra class 12th and 10th exams were cancelled due to COVID-19 outbreak. The results for both exams were announced based on the internal evaluation. Also, the syllabus for the exams has been reduced by 25% as per the demands made by students to reduce the difficulty of the exam considering the present situation. Also Read - Maharashtra Board Exam 2022: Form Filling For Class 12 Begins From Nov 12 on mahahsscboard.in | Check Important Dates