Maharashtra Board Exams 2024: Thane Administration Prohibits Assembly of People Within 100 Metres From Exam Centres

Maharashtra Board Exams 2024: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education(MSBSHSE) Pune has started the Maharashtra Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examination or Maharashtra Class 12 examination from February 21, 2024. The Maharashtra Board will conduct the board examination in two shifts. For the HSC examination, the morning shift is slated to be conducted from 11:00 AM to 2:10 PM. Meanwhile, the afternoon shift will be held between 3:00 PM to 6.10 PM. Students can download the Maharashtra Board Time Table 2024 at https://mahahsscboard.in/.

To ensure fairness and prevent the use of unfair means, the Thane district administration has issued prohibitory orders around the exam centres for classes 12th and 10th. As per the PTI report, the assembly of people will not be allowed within 100 metres from the exam centres. As per the news agency PTI, the order issued by collector Ashok Shingare will remain in force between February 21 and March 19 for the HSC examination, and from March 1 to March 26 for the class 10 exam in Thane district.

At present, MSBSHSE will conduct the Secondary School Certificate Examination(Std-X) on March 1, 2, 4, 7,9,11, 13,15,18, 20,22, and March 26, 2024. The examination will be conducted in two shifts. For the SSC examination, the morning shift is slated to be conducted from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM. For some days, the morning shift examination will conclude at 1:00 PM. Meanwhile, the afternoon shift will be held between 3:00 PM to 6.00 PM.

