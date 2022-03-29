Maharashtra Board Exam: The Maharashtra Education Department has directed all schools to conduct the annual examinations for Classes 1 to 9 and 11 in the third week of April and declare results by May, according to a Times Now report. The department has also instructed schools to conduct regular classes till April 30, 2022. Eyeing to make up the loss incurred during the lockdown, the government decided to postpone the summer vacations (which usually start from April 15) and asked schools to function on full days on Saturdays and voluntarily on Sunday as well.Also Read - Good News For Mumbaikers! Two New Mumbai Metro Lines To Be Operational From Gudi Padva On April 2

The GR issued by I M Kazi, joint secretary, Maharashtra government, has directed schools to function full day on Saturdays instead of half-day and voluntarily on Sundays. It also stated that exams of classes 1 to 9 and 11 should be taken in the third week of April and results declared by May. Also Read - 'Situation May Change Dramatically in Few Weeks': Maharashtra Minister Hints at Possibility of Fourth Wave of COVID. Deets Inside

Harishchandra Gaikwad, president of the Pune District Principals’ Association, said the government should have issued this GR by February-end. Schools have already completed preparations for conducting exams and released a timetable, he said, adding that many parents have planned their summer vacations accordingly. Also Read - Maharashtra Budget 2022: FM Ajit Pawar Announces Increase In Farmer Subsidy, Debt Waiver

“In this GR, the education department has asked schools to declare results by May but no date has been given. Had there been a deadline, it would have been easy for schools to plan,” Gaikwad said.

In the normal course, exams for schools under the Maharashtra state board get over by April 15 and thereafter vacations begin. “Now with this new GR, students will have to come to schools till the end of April,” he added. Terming the GR ‘ambiguous’, Gaikwad said that instead of issuing a GR, the state education department should have advanced school opening dates to June 7 or 8 instead of June 15 for the new academic session.