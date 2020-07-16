Maharashtra Board HSC Class 12 Result 2020 will be announced by the Maharashtra Board of Secondary and Higher Education, MSBSHSE, at 1 PM today. Students are requested to keep a tab on the official website mahresult.nic.in, in case there are updates on the HSC result. Also Read - Mumbai Rains: Warning Status Upgraded From Orange to Red | Check IMD's Rainfall Warning For Various Places in Maharashtra

Students must note that the Maharashtra board wil not hold a press conference this year to announce the results amid the ongoing pandemic. Instead, a press release will be issued to the media. Also Read - Maharashtra HSC Result 2020: Confirmed, MSBSHSE to Announce Class 12 Scores Tomorrow at mahresult.nic.in | How to Check, Date and Time, Pass Percentage

Over 15 lakh students had appeared for the Maharashtra HSC board exams this year. Also Read - Maharashtra Lockdown News: Second Phase of Shutdown in Pune From July 18, Essential Services Allowed

Steps to check Maharashtra Board HSC Class 12 Result 2020 once they are declared:

Step 1: Visit the official website of MSBSHSE – mahahsscboard.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘MSBSHSE HSC Result 2020’

Step 3: Enter your login credentials and click on ‘Submit’

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Check the result, download it and keep a copy for future reference.

List of websites where you can check your results:

1) mahresult.nic.in

2) hscresult.mkcl.org

3) examresults.net

4) indiaresults.com

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra SSC Result or Class 10th Exam Result 2020 is expected to be announced by July-end.