Maharashtra Board HSC Class 12 Result 2020 will be announced by the Maharashtra Board of Secondary and Higher Education, MSBSHSE, at 1 PM today. Students are requested to keep a tab on the official website mahresult.nic.in, in case there are updates on the HSC result. Also Read - Mumbai Rains: Warning Status Upgraded From Orange to Red | Check IMD's Rainfall Warning For Various Places in Maharashtra
Students must note that the Maharashtra board wil not hold a press conference this year to announce the results amid the ongoing pandemic. Instead, a press release will be issued to the media. Also Read - Maharashtra HSC Result 2020: Confirmed, MSBSHSE to Announce Class 12 Scores Tomorrow at mahresult.nic.in | How to Check, Date and Time, Pass Percentage
Over 15 lakh students had appeared for the Maharashtra HSC board exams this year. Also Read - Maharashtra Lockdown News: Second Phase of Shutdown in Pune From July 18, Essential Services Allowed
Steps to check Maharashtra Board HSC Class 12 Result 2020 once they are declared:
Step 1: Visit the official website of MSBSHSE – mahahsscboard.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘MSBSHSE HSC Result 2020’
Step 3: Enter your login credentials and click on ‘Submit’
Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen
Step 5: Check the result, download it and keep a copy for future reference.
List of websites where you can check your results:
1) mahresult.nic.in
2) hscresult.mkcl.org
3) examresults.net
4) indiaresults.com
Meanwhile, the Maharashtra SSC Result or Class 10th Exam Result 2020 is expected to be announced by July-end.