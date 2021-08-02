Maharashtra Board HSC Class 12 Result: As lakhs of students await, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has announced that it will declare the results of Class 12th, 2021 batch on August 3 (Tuesday) at 4 pm. The announcement was made by State Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad on her Twitter handle. She also extended her best to the students who have registered for the Class 12 board exams this year. Even though this year the HSC examinations were canceled by the Board in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the results are being declared on the basis of an alternative means of assessment.Also Read - Maharashtra HSC Result 2021: Latest Update Class 12th Students Should Know

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education will declare results of Std 12th, 2021 batch on 3rd August at 4pm. Best of luck to all students. #HSC #results #InternalAssessment @CMOMaharashtra @msbshse pic.twitter.com/kfNBZNGFyh — Varsha Gaikwad (@VarshaEGaikwad) August 2, 2021

Thanking all the teachers and colleges of the state, Gaikwad also expressed her gratitude to all for going beyond their duty hours to complete the results. She wrote, "I thank all colleges, teachers for going beyond their call of duty and ensuring that the results are finalised in a short span of time. Thank you Teachers!". Further, colleges can also assess their collective results from mahahsscboard.in, the minister added.

All Maharashtra Board HSC Class 12 students can check their results in multiple sites provided by the state’s education department. The official sites to check the Maharashtra Class 12 board results are at — mahresult.nic.in, hscresult.mkcl.org, msbshse.co.in and hscresult.11thdmission.org.in and several other sites.

Earlier last week, Dinkar Patil, chairman of MSBSHSE had clearly stated that the results will not be declared on July 30. Speaking to the Indian Express, he had said that the board was trying to declare the results at the earliest but due to the recent floods, there has been some delay.

Here’s a step-by-step guide to check Maharashtra HSC Result 2021: