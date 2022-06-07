Maharashtra HSC 12th Result 2022: The wait of lakh of students will end tomorrow as Maharashtra State Board Of Secondary And Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will declare Maharashtra class 12 or HSC results on June 8 at 1 PM.Also Read - Maharashtra HSC, SSC Results 2022 to Release Soon: Check Official Websites, Steps to Download

Earlier last year, 99.63% students had cleared the exam, highest ever pass percentage recorded by the Maharashtra Board. However, this year the pass percentage is expected to see a dip.

Speaking to reporters, Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad had said that the result process is almost complete. She had also shared a press conference would be organised to officially announce the HSC results.

Once declared, students can check their result at msbshse.co.in, hscresult.11thadmission.org.in, hscresult.mkcl.org, mahresult.nic.in.

A step-by-step guide to check Maharashtra HSC results 2022

Step 1: Visit the official website of the board, i.e., mahresult.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, ‘Maharashtra HSC Result 2022’. (ONCE DECLARED)

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Enter the asked credentials and click on the submit option.

Step 5: Your Maharashtra 12th result 2022 will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download it and take a printout of the same for future reference.