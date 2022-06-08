Maharashtra HSC Result 2022: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary And Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will announce the Class 12 Results for the annual HSC Exams today, 8th June 2022. As per the official update, the Maharashtra HSC Result 2022 for Class 12 students will be announced in a press meet in the morning. In the press meet, MSBSHSE Board officials will announce the HSC Result 2022 and also share key highlights including pass percentage, zone and district-wise performance of students and other statistics.  Once declared, students can then check their respective Maharashtra 12th board result 2022 on the official website of the board, i.e., , mahresult.nic.in. The Maharashtra HSC Result 2022 will be announced at a press conference at 11 am. However, students will be able to check their respective Class 12 board results 2022 at 1 pm.Also Read - From Maharashtra HSC to Kerala SSLC: List of Board Exam Results to be Declared Next Week

Live Updates

  • 7:11 AM IST

    Maharashtra HSC Result 2022: Students appeared for exam

    Maharashtra HSC Result 2022 would be released today. A total of 14,85,191 appeared for the HSC Examinations this year. Out of these, 817,188 were boys and 6,68,003 were girls. The results would be released at 1 pm today.

  • 6:37 AM IST

    Maharashtra HSC Result 2021: Pass percentage

    In 2021, the pass percentage in the HSC exam was 99.63 per cent. The pass percentage for the Science stream, Arts and Commerce stream was 99.45 per cent, 99.83 per cent and 99.91 per cent respectively.

  • 6:36 AM IST

    Maharashtra HSC Result 2022: How to Check the Result

    Follow these step by step guidelines to check the result

    1. First, go to the official website- mahahsscboard.in

    2. On the website, click on the ‘HSC 12th exam result 2022’ link

    3. Students have to enter their log-in credentials including roll number and date of birth.

    4. After entering the required details, the HSC exam 2022 result will appear on the screen.

    5. Download the results and take a printout for future purposes.