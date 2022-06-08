Maharashtra HSC Result 2022: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary And Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will announce the Class 12 Results for the annual HSC Exams today, 8th June 2022. As per the official update, the Maharashtra HSC Result 2022 for Class 12 students will be announced in a press meet in the morning. In the press meet, MSBSHSE Board officials will announce the HSC Result 2022 and also share key highlights including pass percentage, zone and district-wise performance of students and other statistics. Once declared, students can then check their respective Maharashtra 12th board result 2022 on the official website of the board, i.e., , mahresult.nic.in. The Maharashtra HSC Result 2022 will be announced at a press conference at 11 am. However, students will be able to check their respective Class 12 board results 2022 at 1 pm.Also Read - From Maharashtra HSC to Kerala SSLC: List of Board Exam Results to be Declared Next Week

Maharashtra HSC Result 2022 LIVE Updates