Maharashtra HSC, SSC Exams 2021 Latest Updates: The Maharashtra HSC, SSC Exams 2021 will not be postponed as announced by the Maharashtra Education Department and it will be held as per the schedule, India Today reported on Thursday. There were reports that the Maharashtra HSC, SSC Exams 2021 might get postponed in the wake of rising cases of coronavirus and subsequent lockdown, night curfew in the state. As per the schedule, the Maharashtra HSC and SSC exams 2021 will be held from April 23 to end of the May.

According to the report in India Today, the Maharashtra Board HSC, SSC Exam 2021 will be held in offline mode and in the examination hall. However, the COVID-19 protocols will be followed during the examination.

The date sheet for the Maharashtra Board HSC, SSC Exam 2021 will be released by the education department. Earlier, the department officials were getting a plan ready for holding the upcoming board exams in Maharashtra, which includes a proposal for the postponement of the HSC and SSC exams.

India Today, however, reported that a final decision regarding this has not been taken as yet. Earlier, Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said that she could not say anything at the moment but, yes, a final decision will be taken this week itself. “I will meet with various stakeholders and see what their views are about exams,” she had said.

She had also stated that if the plan to postpone the exams is approved, they will have to seek the consent from chief minister’s office (CMO) regarding the same.

In the meantime, a piece of good news has come for students of classes 9 and 11 that they have been promoted to the next class without any exam. The decision was announced by state education minister Varsha Gaikwad.