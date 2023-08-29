Home

Maharashtra Board HSC, SSC Exam Tentative Schedule Released For Class 10, 12: Check Details on mahahsscboard.in

The MSBSHSE in a notification on the official website said that the Class 10 exam will be conducted between March 1 and 22, and February 21 and March 19 for Class 12.

Pune: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has released the tentative schedule for the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams for the academic year 2023-2024. As per the schedule, the exams will begin on March 1 and February 21 respectively. The MSBSHSE said in a statement that the final schedule will be announced as the exam gets closer. The students can check the details on mahahsscboard.in.

In a notification on the official website, the MSBSHSE said the Class 10 exam will be conducted between March 1 and March 22, and February 21 and March 19 for Class 12.

Notably, the exams will be conducted at the nine divisional boards, including Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, Aurangabad, Konkan, Amravati, and Latur. The Maharashtra board has invited suggestions and objections about the tentative schedule of the exam which it said will be sent by email to the divisional or state education board within 15 days.

Anuradha Oak, secretary of MSBSHSE, said in a statement that the board issues tentative schedule every year. If we do not receive any objections or suggestions, the board may proceed ahead with the planned schedule,” he said.

The board in a statement said it will separately release the timetable for the practical test, oral exam, and other subjects with the school and junior college prior to the exam.

On how to manage studies and prepare for the board exams, the Maharashtra Board has emphasised that the HSC and SSC examination dates issued are only approximations. A final timetable for the same will be provided by the Maharashtra State Board in 2024 once the academic year is about to conclude, the board said.

Students must be aware that the Maharashtra Board had released the HSC and SSC July session 2023 supplementary results on August 28. A total of 45,166 students registered for the class 10 exam and only 13,487 of them cleared the exam.

Prior to this, the Maharashtra Board had announced the SSC regular exam results on 2 June. Over 93.83 percent of students cleared the exam. The HSC regular exam results were released on 25 May and the total pass percentage for this year was 91.25 percent.

