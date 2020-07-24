Maharashtra Board SSC 10th Result 2020: Students of Maharashtra Board, who are eagerly waiting for their SSC 10th Result are suggested to keep their roll numbers ready as the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) can declare their scores anytime soon. It is expected that Maharashtra 10th result 2020 to be released online between July 24-30. Once declared, students can check their results at mahresult.nic.in 2020, maharashtraeducation.com, and mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in. Also Read - Maharashtra Board 10th Result 2020, RBSE Class XII, HBSE Intermediate: Full List of Exam Results Expected to be Announced Soon

How to check Maharashtra SSC Result 2020 for Class 10?

Follow these simple steps to check Maharashtra Board SSC 10th Result 2020 Also Read - Maharashtra Board SSC 10th Result 2020 to be Declared Soon at mahresult.nic.in

Visit the official website: mahresult.nic.in result 2020.

Click on Maharashtra SSC result 2020 for Class 10 result

Enter the seat number and his/her mother’s first name to check Maharashtra Board SSC 10th result 2020

Click on the ‘View Result’ button.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Maharashtra SSC Result 2020 via SMS

You can also check your SSC10th class result by using SMS method. You just need to type an SMS in the specified format: MH<exam name> <Seat No.> and send it to 57766. Your result will be received on the same number after some time.