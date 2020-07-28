Maharashtra Board SSC 10th Result 2020 Latest Updates: Putting an end to the long wait of students, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education(MSBSHSE) will declare the results of the SSC 10th Result 2020 at 1 Pm on Wednesday. Once the results are out, students can check their score on www.mahresult.nic.in. Also Read - Maharashtra Board SSC 10th Result 2020 to be Declared Within 3 Days | How Would Marks be Awarded For Cancelled Papers?

Issuing a statement, state education minister Varsha Gaikwad had earlier said that the Maharashtra SSC result will be out before July 31. Over 17 lakh students have appeared for the exams this year and are waiting for their results.

After the results are declared, students wishing to apply for revaluation can apply on the board's website after July 30.

Supposed to be held from March 3 to 23, the exams were affected due to the coronavirus lockdown, and later the state also cancelled the geography exam. However, the MSBSHE said the marks for the geography paper would be calculated based on the average marks received in other subjects.

List of websites to check results

Maharashtraeducation.com

examresults.net/Maharashtra

mahresult.nic.in

How to check results

1) Students need to visit the official website mahresult.nic.in.

2) After this, they need to click on the link SSC Examination Result 2020

3) Then, they need to put their credentials and login

4) Then the result will appear on the home screen

5) For future reference, students can take a print out

Grading system:

Distinction: 75% and above

First Division: 60% and above

Second Division: 45% to 59%

Pass Grade: 35% to 44%

Failed: Below 35%