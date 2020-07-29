Maharashtra Board SSC 10th Result 2020: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on Wednesday declared the SSC or Class 10th Result 2020. Students can check their scores at 1 PM by visiting the official portal of Maharashtra board – mahresult.nic.in or sscresult.mkcl.org. Alternatively, the SSC results can also be checked on examresults.net. Also Read - Maharashtra SSC Results Out: Check Out Details of FYJC Class 11 Admission

Pass Percentage Also Read - Maharashtra SSC Result 2020 LIVE: Results Announced, Students Can Check Score At 1 PM

A remarkable total of 95.30% students have passed the Maharashtra SSC exam this year and the Konkan Division stood first this year as well with a pass percentage of 98.77%. Also Read - Maharashtra Board SSC 10th Result 2020 Date And Time: Results to be Declared Tomorrow at 1 PM on mahresult.nic.in

Girls have outshined boys in the Maharashtra SSC Result 2020. A total of 96.99% girls have qualified, while among boys it is 93.90%.

In 2019, the overall pass percentage recorded was 77.10 per cent.

Toppers’ List

In all likelihood, the Maharashtra Board will not come up with a toppers list for Class 10 students this year. The Board also did not publish any merit list for Class 12 in view of the pandemic situation.

How to check your Maharashtra Board SSC 10th Result 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Maharashtra Board – mahresult.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for SSC Examination Result 2020

Step 3: Enter your credentials in the required fields and login

Step 4: Your result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a print out for future reference.

In case the website is unaccessible, students can also check their results via SMS. Here’s how:

All you need to do is type – MH<exam name> <Seat No.> – and send it to 57766. You will receive your scores shortly after.

Over 17 lakh students have appeared for the exams that were to be held from March 3 to 23 this year but it was affected due to the coronavirus outbreak. The MSBSHSE cancelled the pending geography exam, the marks for which will be calculated based on average marks received in other subjects.