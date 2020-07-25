Maharashtra Board SSC 10th Result 2020: “The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is yet to decide the final date for releasing the result”, said board official, when asked to comment on the announcement of SSC results. Also Read - Maharashtra Board SSC 10th Result 2020 to be Declared Anytime Soon at mahresult.nic.in | Check Date And Time Latest Updates

Reports, on the other hand, have claimed that the board will release the SSC 10th results by July-end on the official websites –mahresult.nic.in 2020, maharashtraeducation.com and mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in. Also Read - Maharashtra Board 10th Result 2020, RBSE Class XII, HBSE Intermediate: Full List of Exam Results Expected to be Announced Soon

How to check Maharashtra SSC Result 2020 for Class 10? Also Read - Maharashtra Board SSC 10th Result 2020 to be Declared Soon at mahresult.nic.in

Follow these simple steps to check Maharashtra Board SSC 10th Result 2020

Visit the official website: mahresult.nic.in result 2020.

Click on Maharashtra SSC result 2020 for Class 10 result

Enter the seat number and his/her mother’s first name to check Maharashtra Board SSC 10th result 2020

Click on the ‘View Result’ button.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Last week, the board had announced the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) exam (Class 12) result. Total 12,81712 students have passed the exam. Overall passing percentage is 90.66 per cent.

A total of 14,20,575 students had registered for the HSC exam and 14,13,687 had appeared for it.