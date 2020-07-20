Maharashtra Board SSC 10th Result 2020: After the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE Results 2020, students of Maharashtra Board are eagerly waiting for their SSC 10th Result. If reports are to be believed, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is likely to announce the result of class 10 board exams or SSC results by next week.

Once declared, students can check their scores at the official websites, mahresult.nic.in, maharashtraeducation.com, and mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in.

Candidates need to score an total score of 35 per cent with at least 20 per cent marks in the theory of each subject to clear the Maharashtra SSC exam.

Last year, the the result for Maharashtra Board class 10 exams were declared after the announcement of Maharashtra HSC results.

The Maharashtra Board had declared the MSBSHSE Inter results 2020 on July 17. Thus, SSC students can expect their results anytime next week.

Notably, the result and academic schedules have been delayed this year due to the ongoing pandemic. Several boards had to cancel their papers following the outbreak of highly contagious disease.